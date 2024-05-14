Tom Cruise Shows Off Ripped Bod On Spanish Beach Amid New Film Talks

Tom Cruise is looking damn good at 61 ... showing off his buff bod on a beach during a break from his hectic filming schedule, and possibly discussing even more flicks while there.

The movie star -- sporting navy swim shorts -- was radiating while living it up at Majorca's Formentor beach in Spain over the weekend ... showing off his chiseled physique as he got in the water and enjoyed a little R&R amid his very busy life.

Earlier that same day ... Tom was seen fully clothed ... sporting a grey top, shorts, and fedora as he hopped onboard a sailboat with filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu -- likely chatting about his role in AGI's upcoming film, for which they're teaming up.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it from the looks of these pics -- the man's in great shape, just like back in his early movie star days, when his toned physique was frequently on display, like in 1986's "Top Gun." Frankly, we doubt if he's ever NOT been totally shredded.

Back in the day, his youth might have explained his tip-top shape -- but nowadays ... you could argue Tom's love for shooting his own action-packed stunts are keeping him toned and fit. We're sure he's hitting the gym too ... 'cause yeah, the homeboy is straight-up yoked.

Like we said ... Tom's on a bit of a break right now -- in recent weeks, Tom's been filming adrenaline-pumping scenes for the 8th 'Mission Impossible' movie, so he's enjoying some much-deserved time off.