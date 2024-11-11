Tom Cruise Dangles From Spinning Plane in New 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt

Play video content Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is upping the ante for his next 'Mission: Impossible' movie ... pulling off another jaw-dropping stunt for the spy thriller franchise.

Check it out ... the new trailer for "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" dropped Monday, with Cruise back in action as super-spy Ethan Hunt. This, of course, meant the stunt-loving actor underwent a number of grueling action sequences ... including one where he clung onto a plane as it did aerial spins.

I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022 @StephenSeanFord

While we're sure there were several safety protocols in place during the stunt, the final product is certainly impressive ... given the fact it looks as though Cruise could've fallen to his death if it had gone even slightly awry.

The actor teased the impending stunt back in September 2022, when he issued a message to fans from the top of the red plane ... confirming they were in the midst of filming the new flick in South Africa.

Of course, Cruise, who is known for performing his own hair-raising stunts, pulled off a similar sequence in the fifth film of the franchise, "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation."

ICYMI ... in one iconic scene, Cruise catches a ride on a cargo plane, defying all odds by clinging onto the side of the aircraft as it takes off from the runway.

It's one of the more memorable moments from the franchise, if you ask us!!!

Here's hoping the new flick will have even more action-packed fun for fans ... as we've waited years for this latest installment.