Man Dies After Falling From Famed 'Mission Impossible' Cliff

One of Norway's most famous scenic spots is now connected to a tragic death -- a man fell nearly 2,000 feet off the cliff featured in a 'Mission Impossible' flick.

Law enforcement in the Scandinavian nation confirms the victim -- who was in his 40s -- died Monday after falling from Preikestolen ... the name of the iconic bluff overlooking the town of Lysefjord.

Police officials told CNN they're investigating the death as an accidental fall, and say they "have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened."

While the deceased has yet to be formally identified, the police are certain of his identity ... as his phone and ID were recovered. He was reportedly traveling alone, but police spoke to 2 witnesses ... one of whom saw the fall occur firsthand.

The eyewitness reportedly stated the man slipped and fell from the cliff.

The Norwegian overlook, a.k.a Pulpit Rock, is a popular hiking destination and was famously featured in 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" starring Tom Cruise.

The region doubled for Kashmir in the action movie, and it was the location for a climactic fight scene between Tom and Henry Cavill ... which shows their characters falling off the cliff.

Director Christopher McQuarrie previously said in behind-the-scenes footage for the movie ... "First time I came here, I didn't want to get within 50 feet of the edge. Watching Henry and Tom go over -- they've done so much extreme stuff in this movie that I don't think it really occurred to any of us that it was as scary as it looked."

