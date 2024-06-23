Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tom Cruise Buddies Up with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's London Show

Tom Cruise Bonds Bigtime With Travis Kelce ... During Taylor Swift Concert

tom cruise travis kelce main getty instagram
Getty/Instagram Composite

Tom Cruise's appearance at Taylor Swift's London concert on Saturday was not only a huge hit with fans ... but he was also super popular with the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Need For ERAS!!!

Check out the video ... Tom was sitting in a VIP box while grooving to Taylor's music with a big smile on his face. Travis was also grinning while standing behind Tom and placing both hands on his shoulders.

tom cruise travis kelce instagram post
Instagram/@traviskelce.online

Travis then leaned in and said something to Tom, prompting a little laugh from the acting legend. Tom then patted Travis' hand as a friendly gesture.

BARING IT ALL
TMZ Studios

The bonding sesh was captured after Tom strolled inside Wembley Stadium for Taylor's second night performance in London, part of her international "Eras" Tour.

Video showed Tom passing excited fans while saying hello to some of them and posing for photos.

taylor swift show sub getty
Getty

Other A-listers who attended Taylor's second night at Wembley were Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis.

taylor swift travis kelce prince william selfie
Instagram/@theprinceandprincessofwales

On Taylor's first night, there were some very special guests at Wembley ... Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the show, the royals enjoyed a real treat as they took an instantly famous selfie with Taylor.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later