Tom Cruise Buddies Up with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's London Show
Tom Cruise's appearance at Taylor Swift's London concert on Saturday was not only a huge hit with fans ... but he was also super popular with the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Check out the video ... Tom was sitting in a VIP box while grooving to Taylor's music with a big smile on his face. Travis was also grinning while standing behind Tom and placing both hands on his shoulders.
Travis then leaned in and said something to Tom, prompting a little laugh from the acting legend. Tom then patted Travis' hand as a friendly gesture.
The bonding sesh was captured after Tom strolled inside Wembley Stadium for Taylor's second night performance in London, part of her international "Eras" Tour.
Video showed Tom passing excited fans while saying hello to some of them and posing for photos.
Other A-listers who attended Taylor's second night at Wembley were Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis.
On Taylor's first night, there were some very special guests at Wembley ... Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the show, the royals enjoyed a real treat as they took an instantly famous selfie with Taylor.