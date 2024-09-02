Katie Holmes' Kind Words for Late 'Dawson's Creek' Costar Obi Ndefo

Katie Holmes shared a touching tribute to her late, "Dawson's Creek" costar Obi Ndefo.

The "Dawson's Creek" actress took to Instagram to share some kind words about her time acting alongside Obi, writing ... "He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace."

As we previously reported ... Obi died at the age of 51, his sister Nkem Ndefo announced on Facebook Saturday.

Mary-Margaret Humes -- who played Ndefo's mom on the show -- posted a loving tribute to him after news of his death broke ... calling him a bright, shining light in spite of all the adversity he faced.

Among that adversity, Ndefo lost both his legs in 2019 when a driver hit him while he was putting groceries in his car, completely severing one leg and requiring the other to be amputated.