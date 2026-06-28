Boat Captain Carrying Missing Marly Kinney Charged with BUI

23-year-old Cameron Conley has been arrested and charged with Boating Under the Influence after 19-year-old Marly Kinney went missing during a boating outing on a Kentucky lake -- with authorities now conducting an active search for the teen.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife say Marly was last seen on June 24 at Grayson Lake. According to local outlets, authorities were called to a boat ramp on the lake after 23-year-old Cameron Conley reportedly told marina staff he could not locate a woman who had been on his boat.

According to the reports, responding state troopers said Conley showed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol and bloodshot eyes ... officers had then questioned him about possible drinking while operating the boat.

Conley allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and agreed to a breath test, which reportedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.137% -- well above Kentucky’s legal limit of 0.08% for boating. He was then taken into custody and charged with operating a watercraft under the influence before later being released, according to the reports.

While Conley has been charged with a BUI, Kinney has not still been found. Officials say search and rescue teams continue to focus efforts on the water, with assistance from state police aviation units, drones, boats, K-9 teams, and multiple local agencies.

Kinney’s family has expressed gratitude for the widespread response -- thanking law enforcement, first responders, and volunteers assisting in the search -- while saying they remain hopeful she will be brought home.