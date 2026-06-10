Knicks Owner Jim Dolan Says President Trump Wasn't Sleeping During Finals Game

President Trump was at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but was he awake, or off in la la land?! James Dolan, who was sitting with the world's most powerful man in the World's Most Famous Arena, is clearing the air!

"Where do they get this from?" Dolan asked during a radio interview with Craig Carton on WFAN in New York, referencing the controversy, which blew up Monday night.

"I was with him the whole time. We were talking the whole time. Maybe he was sleep-talking. He was very much awake and very much engaged."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

As you undoubtedly saw on social media, 45/47 was photographed in a luxury suite with JD, and many viewers accused POTUS of sleeping ... which Dolan says is simply not true.

Sleep-gate aside, the Knicks were riding a 13-game win streak heading into the game, and with DJT there, many fans placed blame for the 115-111 loss at Trump's feet.

Even with the L, the NYK owner doesn't seem to have any regrets about inviting his longtime buddy.

"That's the first sitting president of the United States to ever go to an NBA Finals. That is a huge honor, and he's a New Yorker. Whatever you think about him, he's a Knicks fan, and people don't want to hear this, I think he's a great guy," Dolan says.

The Knicks owner and the prez go way back -- when Trump was a real estate titan in the city, decades before he ran for the nation's highest office.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Dolan also continued his war of words with Zohran Mamdani, and while he clearly loves Trump, he has no love lost for the mayor of NYC.