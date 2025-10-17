Britney Spears' Ex-Dancer Wears Cryptic Sweater After K-Fed's Affair Claims

Britney Spears' former dancer has surfaced after Kevin Federline claimed Spears cheated on him in a lesbian hookup with her ... looking cozy in an interesting sweatshirt outside her home in a couple new pics.

Teresa Espinosa was photographed hanging around her pad in the L.A. area Thursday ... stepping out briefly in a top printed with a somewhat cryptic message.

Check it out ... in one pic, Teresa's wearing a pull-over that reads, "Gentleman's Club. Honor, Respect, Loyalty." Unclear if she's trying to imply anything about her friendship with Spears here ... but it will certainly get fans talking.

In a Wednesday pic, she's seen in a bathrobe ... Espinosa's just chilling in her comfiest clothes at home in these photos ... possibly laying low amid the media spectacle surrounding herself, Britney and Kevin after he detailed a time Brit allegedly cheated on him with Teresa.

ICYMI ... Kevin relayed the story in his new memoir "You Thought You Knew" -- claiming during an Amsterdam tour stop in 2004, he saw Teresa "sitting on the edge of the bed. Britney stood between her legs, hands on her face, and they were (expletive) going at it. Full-on making out."

At this time, Federline says, he and Spears were exclusive ... and, seeing the two of them together really upset him -- so much so, he ran to his room and started packing.

Espinosa broke her silence on Instagram Thursday ... though she didn't confirm or deny K-Fed's version of the story.