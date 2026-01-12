Meghan Trainor Doubles Down On Distancing Herself From 'Toxic Mom Group'

Meghan Trainor is doubling down on distancing herself even further from Ashley Tisdale's "toxic mom group" allegations ... Meghan says she's not involved in any way, shape, or form.

The singer took to TikTok for a second denial of claims she's one of the moms Ashley was referencing in her essay in The Cut.

Meghan hopped on the TikTok trend and posted a video saying, "me trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama."

She captioned her post, "I swear i'm innocent."

As we reported ... Meghan previously poked fun at Ashley's "toxic mom group" drama with a TikTok post promoting one of her songs. Her husband also told us he was hoping Ashley was doing well and said there was no drama between Ashley and Meghan.

After the release of Ashley's essay, online sleuths believed she was referencing the group she shared with Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan ... though Meghan says she's not involved.