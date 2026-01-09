Ashley Tisdale Spotted in Public for First Time Since 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama

Play video content BACKGRID

Ashley Tisdale looks super serious about bailing on a "toxic mom group" ... because she was just spotted in public for the first time since the drama started unfolding ... and she's on a solo mission.

Check out this photo of Ashley running errands in Malibu ... no moms, friends, or kids in sight!!!

As you know, Ashley spilled some serious tea last week when a piece she wrote about a falling out with her mom group landed in The Cut on New Year's Day ... which led online sleuths to speculate she was referring to Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff, and Mandy Moore.

Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, seemed to confirm the rumors by mocking the article on social media ... but a rep for Ashley told us the piece wasn't about the famous mom group.

Plus, Meghan's made some light-hearted jokes about the drama and her hubby, Daryl Sabara, denied there was any falling out and wished Ashley well.