Donald Trump Makes Pearl Harbor Joke in Meeting With Japan's Prime Minister

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Things got wildly uncomfortable on Thursday when President Trump made a joke about Pearl Harbor ... while sitting next to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

During the White House meeting, a journalist asked Donald why he didn't give America's allies -- including Japan -- a heads-up before going to war with Iran.

Trump started to explain that he didn't want to "signal too much" before the attack, when he decided to turn the question back around on the journalist with a disturbing joke, saying ... "We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"

The room fell silent when he referenced the 1941 bombing in Hawaii that kicked off America's entry into World War II -- 2,403 Americans were killed over 2 hours -- but the president kept going.