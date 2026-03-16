White House Trolls Democrats With Sombrero-Wearing Oscar Statuette Pic
The White House Mocks Democrats With Sombrero-Wearing Oscar
The Trump Administration endured a few jabs during last night's Oscars, but they're not taking it lying down ... in fact, they made up their own award to hand out.
In a post Monday on X, the White House wrote, "And the Academy Award goes to... the Democrats. For yet ANOTHER PERFORMATIVE SHUTDOWN -- putting political theater over the American people. Fund @DHSgov!"
The message captioned an edited picture of an Oscar statuette wearing a sombrero.
As you know ... TSA agents just went through their first weekend without full pay during the second government shutdown of President Trump's second term.
Despite Trump urging workers to "go to work," several reports anticipate more disruptions at airports across the country.
The partial shutdown began in February after Congress failed to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security -- a department that comprises 22 agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The DHS has faced increased scrutiny and declining popularity in recent years, partly due to aggressive immigration enforcement tactics ... including the January shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota CBP and ICE agents.