Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump, FCC for Threatening Networks Over Iran War Coverage

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Jimmy Kimmel is once again pulling no punches when it comes to his longtime nemesis, President Donald Trump ... this time blasting the prez over the FCC's threat to revoke broadcasters' licenses because of Iran war coverage.

The late-night host said Trump is unleashing FCC Chairman Brendan Carr -- whom Kimmel dubbed Trump’s “attack schnauzer” -- on broadcast networks after Carr posted on X over the weekend, accusing broadcasters of “running hoaxes and news distortions” and warning them to “correct course before their license renewals come up.”

Carr bluntly warned broadcasters will lose their licenses if they do not "operate in the public interest" ... adding the media has "earned itself the label of fake news."

Kimmel fired back, saying the media never earned that label ... rather, "the First Fatso made that up and you ran with it."

Jimmy went on to say Trump is looking to yank the licenses of any outlets he doesn't like ... before sarcastically saluting the president and joking that news orgs and talk show hosts should take cues from "real journalists" like Jake Paul -- who sat down for an interview with Trump last week.

You'll recall ... Trump's FCC previously threatened potential action against ABC affiliates airing Kimmel’s show after his monologues about Charlie Kirk’s assassination set off a firestorm, resulting in 'Kimmel' getting temporarily taken off the air.