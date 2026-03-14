President Donald Trump Wears $10K Cowboy Hat in Oval Office

The Good, The Bad and the Expensive ...

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Donald Trump went full "City Slickers" in the Oval Office ... when he slipped on a super pricey cowboy hat in front of some rodeo pros.

POTUS played host to the 2025 World Champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Friday afternoon ... and they presented him with a keepsake accessory.

The real cowboys gave the prez a $10,000 Resistol 1776 hat -- a limited edition hat celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary.

Check out the clip ... DJT listens as a man explains the hat is number 1 of 250, has his name in it -- and even has the Constitution written out in the liner.

The man then jokes he thinks it's the president's size ... and Trump slips it on to cheers from the many folks in the room.

It's a hard look to pull off -- and the internet seems split along party lines here ... Republicans say he nailed it, Dems think he looks like a fraud a la Billy Crystal and co. in the 1991 flick "City Slickers."