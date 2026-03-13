Ex-Beauty Queen Carrie Prejean Slams Trump After She's Fired From White House Post

Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller is going scorched earth on President Donald Trump after getting booted from a White House religious post ... saying the "witch hunt" against her tramples the very free speech he once defended on her behalf.

The ex-beauty queen was fired from the Justice Department’s Religious Liberty Commission after clashing with Jewish witnesses during a hearing on rising antisemitism after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

Now Carrie's blasting Trump in an open letter Thursday ... accusing him of betraying the MAGA movement and surrounding himself with "heretics" who put Israel over America -- and she's got a problem she didn't get even so much as a phone call from Trump himself informing her of her termination.

Prejean reminded Trump he once defended her right to free speech during the 2009 Miss USA, when she declared that marriage should be between a man and a woman -- which brought a storm of controversy -- saying she hasn’t changed a bit since then.

But she claims Trump has ... ripping him for backing wars in the Middle East and warning American troops are being sacrificed for a foreign government. She also accuses him of putting politics above the mission of the commission -- defending religious freedom.

Bottom line ... the one-time Trump ally says she barely recognizes the movement he built anymore -- and says she'd pray for Trump's salvation.