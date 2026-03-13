Pete Hegseth Tears Into Press Over Iran War Coverage

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The Department of War has a bone to pick with how the media’s covering the U.S. conflict with Iran ... and Pete Hegseth let it fly during a Pentagon press briefing.

Speaking Friday, the Secretary of War accused some reporters of missing the point ... adding he knows how the game works -- since the former Fox News anchor used to be in the business -- saying headlines are often written with misleading intention.

He took aim at one banner reading "Mideast War Intensifies" ... declaring it should’ve been something more like, "Iran Increasingly Desperate." He went on to list more notes he had for the assembled journalists ... insisting how a "patriotic press" should cover international events.

Tensions are clearly boiling over, with President Trump firing off his own message this morning ... calling Iran's leaders "deranged scumbags" and warning them to brace for what’s coming next.

Trump claimed Iran has been killing innocent people around the world for 47 years ... adding that now, as the 47th president, he's the one taking them out, calling it a "great honor."