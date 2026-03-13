Trump Threatens Iran, Says ‘Watch What Happens To These Deranged Scumbags Today’

Donald Trump is ramping up his threats against Iran ... calling its leaders “deranged scumbags” and warning them to brace for what's coming today.

Trump fired off the message in the early hours of Friday morning ... declaring the U.S. is "totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran" -- militarily, economically, and more.

He touts, "Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated," and brags the country's leaders have been "wiped from the face of the earth."

But then, the prez gives a grim warning ... writing, "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time," before adding, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

Trump claims Iran has been killing innocent people around the world for 47 years ... adding that now, as the 47th president, he's the one killing them -- calling it a "great honor."