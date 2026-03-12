Trump Says Iran Team Welcome at World Cup, But Warns It May Not Be Safe

… But It Might Be Too Dangerous

President Donald Trump says Iran’s national soccer team can come to the 2026 World Cup in the United States -- but he’s warning them it's probably not a smart move for their "own life and safety."

The president took to Truth Social on Thursday with a mixed message for the Iranian squad ... saying the team would be welcome at the tournament while also suggesting it could be dangerous for them to attend.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup,” Trump wrote. “But I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Trump’s comments come as tensions between the U.S. and Iran have exploded following U.S. airstrikes carried out alongside Israel against targets in Tehran and across the country -- which has led to widespread fighting in the region.

Iran’s sports minister said on Wednesday the country’s athletes could not take part in the tournament under the current circumstances … stating that participation would be impossible after the attacks on the country and the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

If Iran ultimately pulls out of the tourney, it would create a major headache for soccer’s governing body -- FIFA. The team has already qualified for the expanded 48-nation tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11-July 19.

Iran is currently scheduled to play group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

So far, Iran has not officially withdrawn from the tournament -- and FIFA has yet to comment publicly on the situation.