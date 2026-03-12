White House Mixes Iran War Strikes With Wii Sports Montage

It looks like the White House is treating the war with Iran like a video game ... at least based on how they're presenting military footage on social media.

Check out this X post from the official White House account ... it's a mashup of Wii sports and Iran bombings.

We've seen some of this same footage before, with no games being played ... but now the White House look like they're ready to poke fun at war.

Other White House social media posts on the war have drawn ire from actors and singers, like Ben Stiller and Kesha, for using snippets of movies and music.