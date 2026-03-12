Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down Report Claiming Iran Wants to Attack California

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is blasting a report from ABC News claiming Iran wants to attack California as retaliation for the new war in the Middle East ... she says no such threat exists.

Leavitt went scorched-earth on ABC News in a blistering post Thursday on X ... quote-tweeting the ABC News report and writing, "This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people."

She ripped ABC News for what she sees as some shoddy journalism, adding ... "They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY?"

Leavitt adds ... "TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did."

The headline for the story Leavitt blasted reads, "FBI warns Iran aspired to attack California with drones in retaliation for war: Alert." The ABC report now includes an editor's note clarifying that the information in the FBI alert was unverified.

