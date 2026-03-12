President Trump Gifted Medal By U.S. Olympian At White House

President Trump got himself some new hardware on Thursday during a White House event honoring women, courtesy of a U.S. Olympic bobsledder ... and while it may not be a Nobel Prize, it's an awesome honor!

The scene unfolded at a POTUS-thrown Women's History Month celebration at 1600 Penn. Avenue, attended by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Second Lady Usha Vance, and others.

U.S. Olympian Kaillie Humphries, a 6x medalist, was also in the building, and didn't squander the moment when she stepped to the mic, gifting 45/47 one of her medals.

At President Trump’s Women’s Month speech on Thursday, Olympian Kaillie Humphries gave Trump an award for his impact on women’s sports, “standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports” and keeping men out of women’s sports.



Not one of those medals ... no gold, silver, or bronze here. Instead, Humphries gave Trump something that's arguably more special.

"I'm so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal to Donald Trump," Kaillie said, standing next to the president.

"We only get one, but I want to recognize the support and impact you've had on women's sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women's sports, to keep the field of play safe, and allow for fair competition," Humphries told Trump in front of the crowded room.

Before handing the medal over, Kaillie added ... "I believe this actually makes you the first president in history to ever be awarded an Order of Ikkos as well."

The Order of Ikkos was created in 2008, and exists so Olympians can show gratitude to the person who has helped them reach the pinnacle of athletics.

In Humphries case, it was DJT ... 'cause of all the prez has done to protect women's athletics, which many on the right believe is under assault.