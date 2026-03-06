Team USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Says She Won't Visit White House

USA figure skater Amber Glenn won't be taking her team gold medal to the White House any time soon ... as the 26-year-old said she would decline an invitation to meet President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

Glenn shared her stance in an interview with Us Weekly at the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards in L.A. Thursday -- where she was asked about some Olympians turning down the chance to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"I’m electing not to either, so I do not blame them whatsoever,” Glenn said. “It is our right to be able to choose what we do and don’t endorse, and I think it is a decision that each individual has the right to make."

We've reached out to the White House for comment ... and to clarify whether Glenn already got an invite and rejected it.

Turning down the opportunity is nothing new during the Trump administration. Most recently, the women's hockey team chose to pass on their chance to visit the White House for now -- citing "previously scheduled academic and professional commitments," but it sounds like they might try for a later date.

The men's team opted to accept the invite and swung by to meet with DJT and attend the State of the Union later in the night.

Some players from the team were MIA, though most said they wanted to get back to their NHL teams to get ready for the push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.