Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tate McRae 'Exclusively Dating' Pro Hockey Player Jack Hughes

Tate McRae 'Exclusively Dating' Hockey Pro Jack Hughes!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jack hughes tate mcrae main getty
Getty

Tate McRae’s heating up the romance department ... 'cause she's reportedly gone official with hockey star Jack Hughes!

According to Us Weekly, the pair are now exclusively dating after they started casually seeing each other late last year.

jack hughes tate mcrae tid
The Image Direct

They also report the connection started when Jack slid into her DMs on IG ... and Tate apparently thinks he’s a really cool guy, even hitting up his games to cheer him on. As you know ... Hughes was on the U.S. Olympic hockey team that brought home gold in Milan just two weeks ago ... he plays professionally for the New Jersey Devils.

Dating rumors first started swirling back in December when the two were spotted strolling around NYC together. He had all his teeth then.

tate mcrae kid laroi sub getty swipe 2
Getty

Of course, Tate’s last high-profile romance was with The Kid LAROI -- the two dated for over a year after first being spotted holding hands at the NHL All-Star Game in 2024 … before calling it quits in June 2025.

Tate’s clearly got a thing for hockey players -- she previously dated Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, too.

Related articles