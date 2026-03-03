Jack Hughes Promises To Fix Teeth, 'This Won't Be My Thing'

Play video content NBC

Jack Hughes' iconic holey smile has been cemented in Olympic history, but it will soon be no more -- the Team USA hero said he refuses to make it his "thing" after returning from Italy with a gold medal.

Jack and Quinn Hughes and Hilary Knight skated by the 'Tonight Show' set for a sit-down with Jimmy Fallon on Monday ... and naturally, the host had to ask about his pearly whites -- or lack thereof.

Fallon called it "the most hockey thing" to get rocked in the mouth, lose some teeth and go on to make the gold-winning goal ... but Jack admitted making time to sit in a dentist chair is what's keeping him from correcting his look.

When Fallon suggested it could just be his new signature look, Jack shot it down real quick.

"I can promise you this won't be my thing," Jack said.

He went on to say whenever he runs into fans, they ask him to show off his holey grin ... but it's clear he's not a fan of how they look.

There was also a heartfelt moment where Fallon read an old letter Jack wrote prior to becoming an NHL superstar ... when he said he hopes to one day compete for Team USA alongside his brothers.

As for Knight, the 36-year-old said this is almost 100% her last Olympic run ... but she certainly made it count -- as she became the leading goal and point scorer in Winter Games history.