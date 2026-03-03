Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jack Hughes’ Gold Medal Game-Winning Puck Could Be Worth $1M, Auction Experts Say

Team USA Hockey Golden Goal Puck Could be Worth $1M ... Auction Experts Say

By TMZ Staff
Published
jack-hughes-main-getty-Hockey-Hall-of-Fame-1
Getty/Hockey Hall of Fame Composite

That little black puck Jack Hughes buried in overtime? It might be worth seven figures.

Experts at SCP Auctions tell TMZ Sports the game-used puck that found the net on the golden goal in Milan could fetch $1 million if it ever hit the auction block -- a staggering number for a piece of vulcanized rubber that delivered Team USA its first men’s Olympic hockey gold in 46 years.

team usa hockey gold medal getty 2
Getty

Of course, it won’t be for sale anytime soon.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2–1 overtime win over Canada, the puck actually became a mini mystery. Hughes tossed his stick and gloves and was mobbed by teammates -- and the biscuit vanished in the chaos.

“Honestly, I have no idea where that puck went,” Hughes admitted to the NHL on TNT crew last week. “I know who doesn’t have it is me. I sure as hell don’t have it.”

Turns out … the International Ice Hockey Federation had it secured and officially documented within moments of the final horn. The Hockey Hall of Fame has since confirmed the puck is in its possession and will go on display in Toronto any day now.

jack-hughes-puck-sub-Hockey-Hall-of-Fame-1
Hockey Hall of Fame

Megan Keller’s game-winning goal in the women’s gold medal game and jerseys from Hilary Knight, Connor McDavid and William Nylander are set to be displayed at the Hall.

But the projected $1 million valuation for the men’s puck isn’t just hype.

SCP’s David Kohler says they previously sold a gold medal from the Lake Placid Olympics awarded to Steve Christoff for more than $375,000 … and moved Mike Eruzione’s Miracle on Ice game-used stick for $290,000.

USA Men's Hockey Team Celebrate Their Olympic Gold At E11EVEN Miami
Launch Gallery
Party Time! Launch Gallery
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Hughes’ sudden-death dagger -- which instantly became one of the most iconic goals in American hockey history -- would likely obliterate those numbers.

So while the puck for now will be in a museum instead of a millionaire’s man cave … that OT winner is already priced like a piece of sports royalty.

Related articles