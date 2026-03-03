Jack Hughes’ Gold Medal Game-Winning Puck Could Be Worth $1M, Auction Experts Say

That little black puck Jack Hughes buried in overtime? It might be worth seven figures.

Experts at SCP Auctions tell TMZ Sports the game-used puck that found the net on the golden goal in Milan could fetch $1 million if it ever hit the auction block -- a staggering number for a piece of vulcanized rubber that delivered Team USA its first men’s Olympic hockey gold in 46 years.

Of course, it won’t be for sale anytime soon.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2–1 overtime win over Canada, the puck actually became a mini mystery. Hughes tossed his stick and gloves and was mobbed by teammates -- and the biscuit vanished in the chaos.

“Honestly, I have no idea where that puck went,” Hughes admitted to the NHL on TNT crew last week. “I know who doesn’t have it is me. I sure as hell don’t have it.”

Turns out … the International Ice Hockey Federation had it secured and officially documented within moments of the final horn. The Hockey Hall of Fame has since confirmed the puck is in its possession and will go on display in Toronto any day now.

Megan Keller’s game-winning goal in the women’s gold medal game and jerseys from Hilary Knight, Connor McDavid and William Nylander are set to be displayed at the Hall.

But the projected $1 million valuation for the men’s puck isn’t just hype.

SCP’s David Kohler says they previously sold a gold medal from the Lake Placid Olympics awarded to Steve Christoff for more than $375,000 … and moved Mike Eruzione’s Miracle on Ice game-used stick for $290,000.

Hughes’ sudden-death dagger -- which instantly became one of the most iconic goals in American hockey history -- would likely obliterate those numbers.