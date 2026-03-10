Jack Hughes Says Watching Women Win Gold Motivated Team USA Men

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jack Hughes says the U.S. men’s hockey team felt the pressure in the best way possible after watching the women bring home gold -- because once that happened, they knew they had to finish the job.

TMZ Sports caught up with Hughes during a fan event at Raising Cane's … where the Olympic champ helped serve fans alongside Team USA women’s star, Caroline Harvey.

Hughes says he and his brother, fellow NHL defenseman Quinn Hughes, were actually in the building for the women’s gold medal game -- and the nerves were real.

“Quinn and I were at the women’s final game and were so relieved and pumped up after their win,” Hughes said. “They’ve beat Canada (many times), but sports are weird because you can be better than them -- and then you can lose the big one. We were so nervous for the girls because we knew they were the better team ... we just wanted to get it done with them.”

Once the women pulled it off, though, the mission for the men’s squad was clear as day.

“After they won, we knew we had to lock it in and bring it home after that,” Hughes said.

The motivation paid off. The U.S. men went on to capture Olympic gold as well -- ending a 46-year drought for the program and marking the first time both the men’s and women’s teams won gold in the same year.

For Hughes, the whole Olympic run was unforgettable.

“The Olympics was the best, man,” he said. “Just so much fun with the boys. Great group of guys enjoying the whole experience.”

Of course, the celebration -- from partying at E11EVEN in Miami to attending the State of the Union -- eventually had to come to an end. Hughes said he needed to jump right back into the grind with the New Jersey Devils.

“We win, we celebrate, and then right away we’re back into a back-to-back,” he said. “That’ll bring you back to reality pretty quickly.”

One moment from the tournament that fans couldn’t stop talking about was Hughes spittin' Chiclets during the gold medal game when he lost a tooth -- something that shocked casual viewers but barely registered for hockey players.

“In the moment your first thought is like, ‘Christ, I’ve got to spend some time in the dentist’s chair now,’” Hughes said. “Then the next thought is we still have to win the game.”

As for Harvey, she told us the historic sweep by both teams was massive for American hockey.

“It’s huge,” Harvey said. “That’s never been done before at the same time. Being able to celebrate with those guys has been really special.”

And while the Olympic celebrations have been a whirlwind, Harvey isn’t slowing down -- she’s already back chasing another trophy with the Wisconsin Badgers women's ice hockey in the NCAA tournament before likely becoming a top pick in the upcoming Professional Women's Hockey League draft.