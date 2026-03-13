Treasury Secretary Pulled Mid-Interview for Urgent Meeting With President, on Video

Stop The Presses, The President Wants You ... Now!!!

Things are getting so tense in the U.S.-Iran conflict, even Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got yanked mid-interview to speak to President Trump!

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly pulled from a live interview after being told “the President wants you right away.”



After returning, his voice was noticeably shaken. pic.twitter.com/jx5CamFi03 @clashreport

The whole thing played out on camera -- Bessent was chatting with Sky News' Wilfred Frost for "The Master Investor Podcast" Thursday inside the Treasury Department’s Cash Room ... when an aide suddenly stepped in and summoned him to the White House Situation Room.

It quickly turned into a drop-everything moment -- his mic getting pulled off his jacket as he rushed out -- while Frost sat there looking stunned, insisting it was no problem. Not that it mattered either way.

Upon his return, Bessent said he spoke with Trump about a number of issues ... adding the president was in great spirits and believes the Iran mission is moving ahead of schedule.

He even got a little personal, bringing up his own teenager possibly joining the military -- saying, "I can give this team my highest compliment, from President Trump, to the head of the Joint Chiefs, to the Secretary of War. I would trust my child’s life in their hands."