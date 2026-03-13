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Trump Hotel in Chicago Failed Food Inspection: Insects, Wastewater, Expired Food

Donald Trump Chicago Hotel Bombed Health Inspection

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Donald Trump's hotel in Chicago failed a recent food inspection ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago's main kitchen, room service and Terrace 16 restaurant failed food inspections by the Chicago Department of Public Health on December 17, 2025 ... according to records obtained by TMZ.

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago sub getty
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PEOPLE reports the inspection found small insects in the bar area and the dish area ... plus a dish machine that was not properly sanitizing, and a sink in the prep area that drained wastewater onto the floor.

The inspection also reportedly found perishable foods being stored at too high a temperature ... and raw shellfish missing sell-by or serve-by date labels.

Trump With His Hotels
Launch Gallery
Trump With His Hotels Launch Gallery
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The hotel's other reported violations included an ice machine lid with a crack, a prep cooler with built-up gunk, and accumulated debris on the floor under a sink.

Records show passing grades for a re-inspection the following week.

We reached out to Trump's hotel ... so far no word back.

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