Trump Laughs After Being Told Iran's New Supreme Leader May Be Gay: Report

LOLs When Told Iran's New Leader May Be Gay: Report

President Trump laughed out loud when he was briefed about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei possibly being sexually attracted to other men ... at least according to a new report.

Trump was shocked and amused when given intel on the Ayatollah's alleged sexual proclivities ... according to a new report Monday in the New York Post.

POTUS was also told Khamenei's father, who was killed in a missile strike at the outset of the Iran war, was concerned about his son taking over for him.

Trump wasn't alone in laughing ... The Post reports one senior intelligence official "has not stopped laughing about it for days" and others in the room found the intel "hilarious."

Khameni replaced his dead dad as Ayatollah last week ... he's said to have been in a long-term relationship with a childhood tutor, and allegedly makes aggressive sexual advances on the men who are caring for him.