Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Out On Date Night While Daddy Deals With Iran

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are living their best lives in NYC while her father, President Donald Trump, continues Operation Epic Fury in Iran ... they were spotted heading to a boozy dinner with James Rothschild and Nicky Hilton on Sunday.

Check out the pics ... Jared and Ivanka left separately to meet up with their high-society friends. Kushner was seen carrying a bottle of wine, while Ivanka clutched a phone and pocketbook on the way to her waiting car.

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As you know ... U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last month, initiating a new all-out war in the Middle East.

The conflict has risen to a fever pitch as Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical passage for global trade -- and sparked the "largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market," according to the International Energy Agency.