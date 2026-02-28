Ivanka Trump Heads to Synagogue In All Black Amid U.S. & Israel's Attack on Iran

Ivanka Trump was snapped walking her children to a synagogue Saturday ... hours after her father launched a devastating attack on Iran with Israel.

Dressed in all black, Ivanka made her first public appearance in months ... joining her family for a synagogue service in Miami, Florida.

In the pics, you can see Ivanka leading her 2 sons, who follow behind on scooters. She keeps a low profile in black shades and a large sunhat with a matching black ribbon around it.

As you know ... the U.S. and Israel began missile strikes in Iran early Saturday to force a regime change and halt production of nuclear weapons ... reportedly killing hundreds. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Saturday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was counted among the dead, but there has been no confirmation from Iran.