UFC Welterweight Uroš Medić Thanks President Trump After Immigration Plea Gets Answered

Uroš Medić will never forget the moment he went from begging for immigration help inside the Octagon … to hearing the President of the United States on speakerphone minutes later, he tells TMZ Sports.

After his win in Houston last weekend, the Serbian-born UFC star made a respectful, emotional plea. Medić explained he’s lived in America for 11 years, built his career here and has a work permit through 2030 … but was terrified to travel home on limited documentation, fearing he wouldn’t be allowed back in.

With his grandmother aging, sponsorship opportunities waiting in Serbia and the UFC heading to Belgrade, Medić said he desperately needed to see his family before fighting on home soil.

Then came the shocker.

Medić was in the back during his medical check when Dana White called him into an office, flipped on a speakerphone and said, “Mr. President, he’s right here.” On the other end? Donald Trump.

“I froze,” Medić tells us. “I thought maybe he’d just congratulate me.”

Instead, Trump praised the knockout -- telling him he “packs a punch” -- and then delivered the line that changed everything: he told Medić he’s good to travel and would be taken care of coming back into the U.S.

It was a full-circle moment for a fighter who arrived in America at 22 with just $600 in his pocket -- after putting $400 down on a room and landing a job at Texas Roadhouse.

Medić learned MMA from scratch, fought his way onto the Contender Series and now sits ranked in the UFC’s top 15 welterweights.

But for all the callouts and dreams of headlining when the UFC hits Serbia ... Medić says the biggest thing on his mind right now is simple: hugging his brother, seeing his grandma and thanking the president “from the bottom of my heart.”