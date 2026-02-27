Country Music's Brantley Gilbert Joins Hulk Hogan Beer Company, Drops Non-Alc Brew

Brantley Gilbert is divin' headfirst into the non-alcoholic beer boom ... the country music star linked up with the late Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer brand, and he's launching his own beer!

41-year-old Gilbert has been sober for 14 years, and he wanted to create something for all the people who don't consume alcohol, but still want to be part of the party.

“This is for people who want to show up, be part of the moment, and enjoy the same experiences with friends and family while staying true to their lifestyle,” Gilbert said. “Real American Beer ZERO allows everyone to be included, while keeping the taste and culture people love about beer."

RAB ZERO hits shelves soon.

If you're not familiar with the country music star, he's a big deal. Gilbert, a musician and songwriter with millions of followers and billions of streams, has accounted for seven #1 country music hits. He was recently just part of Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show."

With the new product, RAB is also launching a new initiative ... the company is donating $1 per case sold to the USO.

Of course, Hulk, who died in July 2025, launched Real American Beer in June 2024, and the company has blown up.

Gilbert isn't the only celeb to jump on the Real American Beer train this week. The company also announced a partnership with UFC star Colby Covington.

For Brantley, he isn't only coming aboard to launch the new suds ... he's now part-owner of the company, becoming an equity partner in Real American Beer.