Pete Hegseth Dares Iranian Leader to Show His 'Disfigured' Face

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is daring Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to show his face ... accusing him of hiding amid claims he's been disfigured, instead of speaking publicly.

Hegseth ripped into Khamenei after the 56-year-old’s first message since taking power aired on Iranian state TV ... a written statement calling for unity that was read aloud by a presenter.

In a Friday briefing, the Pentagon chief questioned why Khamenei didn’t appear on camera himself ... suggesting he’s scared, injured, or on the run after the recent strikes that killed his father.

Hegseth said the message came off weak without any voice or video ... pointing out Iran has plenty of cameras if the leader really wanted to address the public.

He doubled down, claiming Iran’s leadership is desperate and hiding underground -- adding bluntly, "That’s what rats do."