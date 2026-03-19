Journalist Blasted by Israeli Missile Explosion During Live Report, Watch Video

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British journalist Steve Sweeney and his cameraman Ali Rida had an extremely close call today ... while reporting on missile strikes, they found themselves dodging one live on the air.

You have to see this video ... in the middle of a report, a missile is heard getting closer to Steve. He ducks just as the weapon drops into frame and appears to blow up just feet away from him.

Shrapnel is seen flying in all directions -- including towards Steve and Ali -- as the camera continued to roll.

According to the Daily Mail, Steve and Ali were reporting for RT close to a local military installation in southern Lebanon, and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries from the shrapnel.

The publication reports that Steve and Ali were justifiably enraged by the seemingly errant Israeli missile, as they were plainly identified as media, wearing press insignia in broad daylight.