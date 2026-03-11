Trump Unaware of Investigation Into U.S.-Made Missile Striking School

Play video content Fox News

President Donald Trump initially blamed Iran for last month's attack on an Iranian elementary school, but now that a preliminary inquiry reportedly determined the U.S. to be at fault ... he says he doesn't know anything about the strike.

While meeting with the press Wednesday outside the White House, Trump was asked about the ongoing military investigation, which is reportedly holding the U.S. responsible for the Tomahawk missile strike.

US 'AT FAULT' in strike on Iran’s Minab girls’ school that KILLED at least 170 — NYT citing 'preliminary inquiry'



Mehr News footage of moment missile hit school on Feb. 28 pic.twitter.com/bGfRXzyZUh @RT_com

When asked if he personally took responsibility, Trump answered, "For what?"

After the reported clarified, Trump said, "I don't know about it."

As we reported ... Trump previously pointed the finger at Iran for the deadly strike, saying that Iran has Tomahawks as well. But The New York Times reports that is false. According to NYT, the only other countries known to have Tomahawk missiles are Australia and Britain, neither of which are conducting military strikes in Iran.