Stevie Wonder Collaborator Jim Gilstrap Dead at 79

'You Are The Sunshine Of My Life' Dead At 79

Singer Jim Gilstrap -- who collaborated with Stevie Wonder on the classic tune, "You Are The Sunshine of My Life" -- has died, according to his family.

Gilstrap passed away from natural causes Saturday in Los Angeles, his nephew, Geoffrey Gilstrap, said in a statement. His exact cause of death was not released.

Gilstrap's storied career stretched over five decades, and he was best known as a session vocalist who worked with Wonder and sang the theme song to the 1970's sitcom "Good Times."

Wonder scored the Grammy Award for best male pop vocal performance for "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," thanks, in part, to Gilstrap's contributions on the song, which appeared on Stevie's 1972 record, "Talking Book." Gilstrap also belted out vocals on other albums by Wonder, "Fulfillingness' First Finale," "Wonderlove," and "Innerversions."

Gilstrap had a successful solo career as well. In 1975, he released the hit singles “Swing Your Daddy" and "I'm on Fire," both of which appeared on his album, "Swing Your Daddy." He also released a second solo album, "Love Talk."

Gilstrap was 79.