Stevie Wonder Collaborator Jim Gilstrap Dead at 79
Singer Jim Gilstrap 'You Are The Sunshine Of My Life' Dead At 79
Singer Jim Gilstrap -- who collaborated with Stevie Wonder on the classic tune, "You Are The Sunshine of My Life" -- has died, according to his family.
Gilstrap passed away from natural causes Saturday in Los Angeles, his nephew, Geoffrey Gilstrap, said in a statement. His exact cause of death was not released.
Gilstrap's storied career stretched over five decades, and he was best known as a session vocalist who worked with Wonder and sang the theme song to the 1970's sitcom "Good Times."
Wonder scored the Grammy Award for best male pop vocal performance for "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," thanks, in part, to Gilstrap's contributions on the song, which appeared on Stevie's 1972 record, "Talking Book." Gilstrap also belted out vocals on other albums by Wonder, "Fulfillingness' First Finale," "Wonderlove," and "Innerversions."
Gilstrap had a successful solo career as well. In 1975, he released the hit singles “Swing Your Daddy" and "I'm on Fire," both of which appeared on his album, "Swing Your Daddy." He also released a second solo album, "Love Talk."
In addition to Wonder, Gilstrap worked with many other big-name singers, such as Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, James Ingram, George Benson, Bill Withers, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, Kenny Loggins, Dolly Parton, and Teddy Pendergrass.
Gilstrap was 79.
RIP