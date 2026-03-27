Miss Thailand Contestant Loses Veneers During Speech on Live Stream, Watch

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Only a pageant girl could recover from a dental disaster this gracefully.

On Wednesday, Kamolwan Chanago was giving a speech during the Miss Grand Thailand preliminaries ... when her veneers came loose and started to fall out of her mouth.

The whole thing was being live-streamed on the GrandTV YouTube channel ... so the 18-year-old beauty queen didn't have the chance to cut and restart.

Instead, she quickly turned around, popped her teeth back in, and started strutting her stuff around the stage like nothing happened!

The Miss Thailand contestant put on her fiercest model face before donning a dazzling -- and back intact -- smile.