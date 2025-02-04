Sydney Sweeney Throws Body Shots in Never-Before-Seen Christy Martin Video

Sydney Sweeney is hoping to punch her ticket to the Oscars next year as she takes on the role of Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic ... and we have the first shots from the film!

The photos and video obtained exclusively by TMZ shows the actress playfully sparring in a ring with the boxing legend herself.

The two seem to get along as they gently jab at each other, Christy obviously holding back on the "White Lotus" breakout. It’s unclear if this moment will be in the film or if it was just part of a promotional shoot, but it’s cute either way.

The photos, however, show Sweeney on set rocking a white blazer, in a house that screams the '90s, as she sits contemplatively on the couch, an old-school Sports Illustrated magazine with herself on the cover sitting on a table nearby.

Clearly, these photos were taken during a pivotal moment in the film when Christy’s fame is at an all-time high. Christy graced the cover of SI in 1996, and the moment is widely considered one of the things that put women’s boxing on the map.

The untitled biopic was announced last May, with a cast that includes Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Jess Gabor and Ethan Embry. Filming wrapped in November 2024.