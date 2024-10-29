Sydney Sweeney Wears Pink Boxing Gear on Movie Set of Christy Martin Biopic

New look from Sydney Sweeney on the set of the upcoming Christy Martin biopic ... where pink seems to be the theme of this particular scene.

Check it out ... Sydney's walking around in a pink Christy Martin sleeveless shirt -- showing off those arm muscles -- and a pair of pink boxing shoes ... and peep the pink sports car parked in the back.

These photos were snapped Tuesday, and Sydney's already showing off her transformation to play CM on the big screen ... namely, her dark brown hair that's a little curlier than her normal blonde look.

Sydney's looking ready to kick some butt in pink ... don't forget, she's got experience grappling and kickboxing.

As we told you ... Christy even offered to train Sydney for the role ... though it's unclear if SS took the former welterweight up on the offer to learn the finer points of boxing.