Oblivious Met Gala Hosts Schooled on Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khan

The Met Gala went off Monday night without a hitch -- well, almost. One major fail came courtesy of two hosts who seemed to blank on the star power of a major Bollywood icon in their midst.

Check it out ... Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim, both Vogue correspondents for the night, were chatting with Shah Rukh Khan -- better known to fans as "King Khan" -- but their questions felt more like awkward small talk than what's fit for Indian movie star royalty.

Play video content Vogue

Shah Rukh -- who made history as the first male Bollywood star at the Met -- kept it humble -- but thankfully, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee swooped in to gently drop the mic and inform Teyana & Ego about the true scale of his stardom.

Sabyasachi said, "Just for a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world" -- then casually mentioned there was nearly a stampede outside SRK’s hotel earlier to give an example of his stature.

His comments clearly caught Ego off guard -- she let out an "Oop" -- but the scale of SRK’s fame still didn’t seem to fully land with her and Teyana.

Now, SRK’s fans are going off online, calling out the hosts and demanding red carpet interviewers actually know who they’re talking to -- especially when South Asian talent is already so underrepresented at these events.

For some more context, SRK may not be a complete household name in the States, but he's certainly one of the biggest global movie stars of all time, with a career spanning over 3 decades, starring in more than 80 films, and ranking fourth on the list of the top 10 richest actors of 2025.