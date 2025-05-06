Saquon Barkley Rocks $82K Tourbillon Watch At 2025 Met Gala

Saquon Barkley added a sharp watch with a hefty pricetag to his classic tuxedo at the 2025 Met Gala Monday night in Manhattan ... a dope Tourbillion timepiece valued at $82K, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Super Bowl champ was spotted at the ultra-exclusive annual fashion event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ... where this year's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", celebrating black fashion through the lens of dandyism.

Barkley -- who signed with the Eagles before the 2024 season -- rocked a Thome Browne suit and tie (he looked great) ... but it was his H. Moser & Cie accessory that stood out.

We're told the watch is an Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack -- a masterpiece of craftsmanship and cutting-edge design, including a striking black dial designed to evoke the look of a "black hole."

It features an HMC 805 calibre with a double hairspring and a partially skeletonized bridge, finished in a sleek grey tone. It comes with an alligator leather strap.

Vantablack is known as the darkest artificial substance, absorbing 99.9% of light.

Of course, the watch doesn't come cheap ... it's got a price tag of $82,000!

Claudio Terjanian, President of H. Moster & Cie for the Americas, said it was an honor to see Barkley wear one of their timepieces at The Met -- especially since he's a longtime fan of the NY Giants.

"He’s a gem of a human and the world’s best RB," Terjanian said.