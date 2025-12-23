K-Pop Idols in the Holiday Spirit Through the Years

Christmas is just around the corner ... and these K-Pop idols are all about putting their holiday cheer on full display!!

Check out our gallery of snaps from over the years to see Lisa from Blackpink staying on the "nice" list, i-dle's Miyeon and Minnie cosplaying as reindeer, and Seventeen's Mingyu posted up with Santa!

Changbin and Hyunjin from Stray Kids got some choreography work in, moving and grooving in front of a festive background.

And Monsta X heartthrobs Hyungwon, Minhyuk, Joohoney and Shownu went full "BEASTMODE" with their dapper holiday style.

I.N from Stray Kids was a present for STAY, jumping into a Bottega Veneta gift bag.

Blackpink's Jisoo served Christmas on a platter, spreading holiday cheer and sweets on a red carpet.

And the ladies of ITZY -- Chaeryeong, Lia, Yuna, Ryujin and Yeji -- are making their lists and checking them twice, while keeping warm in Santa hats and scarves.