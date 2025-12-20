Nayoon Kim's Most Eye-Catching Social Media Shots
Nayoon Kim's Most Eye-Catching Social Media Photos!
Published
It takes a lot of hard work to make it in the K-pop world, and stars have to be able to pull off any look they try out ... and Nayoon Kim's up to the challenge!
We've been noticing the singer's social media posts for a while now, and it's a good time to share some of our favorites!
Oh, and if you needed a little style inspo for your next holiday party, she's got plenty of looks to imitate -- just add a Santa hat and you're off to the races!