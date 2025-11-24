Stray Kids' Bang Chan Puts Boxing Skills On Display In Training Session

Play video content Instagram / @gnabnahc

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan proved he can pack a punch on Monday ... sharing some clips from his recent boxing workout -- and someone get this guy a fight opponent ASAP!!

The 28-year-old Australian musician and 1/8 of the popular K-pop group put his combat abilities on full display for his Instagram followers ... showing him going through some routine drills at Big Punch Boxing Club.

The footage is impressive! Chris' punches are quick and powerful ... and it's clear he's confident in his abilities.

It's nice to see he's still got time to focus on his fitness -- after all, SKZ's schedule has been fully booked lately with touring and promotion for their projects, "Karma" and "DO IT."