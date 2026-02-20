Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form Separate After 3 Years of Marriage

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage ... TMZ has confirmed.

A rep for the actress tells us in a statement ... "The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.”

It's unclear when Alexandra and Andrew split ... ditto for the reason behind the separation.

Alexandra and Andrew got hitched back in June 2022 in New Orleans ... and they have a son who is just 15 months old. Andrew has two kids -- 12-year-old Julian and 9-year-old Rowan -- from his marriage to ex-wife Jordana Brewster ... Alexandra was their stepmom.

AD is famous for her work in "Baywatch," 'Texas Chainsaw,' "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," "The White Lotus" and "San Andreas" ... and Andrew helped produce a couple 'Quiet Place' movies and some 'Purge' flicks.