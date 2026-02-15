Amy Schumer Marks Valentine's Day With 'Crying Corner' Post Amid Divorce

Amy Schumer kept it real on Valentine's Day ... setting up what she called a "Crying Corner" as she navigates life amid her divorce from husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian shared a photo of herself sitting beneath a handmade "Crying Corner" sign, with tissues and water nearby, making it clear she wasn't leaning into the lovey dovey vibes flooding social media.

The post comes weeks after she filed for divorce from Fischer, ending their seven-year marriage. The couple got married in 2018, and they share a son, Gene. When news of their split became public last year, Amy addressed it in her signature candid style, emphasizing the focus remains on co-parenting and mutual respect.

While the breakup appears amicable, Valentine's Day can hit differently during a major life change, and Amy didn't pretend otherwise. Rather than posting flowers or a romantic tribute, she embraced the moment with a tongue-in-cheek setup that felt both vulnerable and on brand.