Parker Posey Reveals the Secret Behind Mike White's 6-Pack Abs

Parker Posey isn't surprised about Mike White's 6-pack at all ... telling us "The White Lotus" creator works out like crazy -- and he's got a trainer to boot.

We caught up with the longtime actress at LAX Monday ... and since she starred in Season 3 of the hit HBO show last year, we had to ask her about White's shocking physique.

Remember ... White ripped off his shirt on the "Survivor 50" premiere last week, and his toned body certainly turned heads.

Parker says Mike's always working out ... and, she looks forward to seeing how he does on this season of ''Survivor'' -- a show she says is easy for her to binge-watch -- when she gets around to watching it.

While he's a fitness buff, reality star and terrific showrunner, Parker -- who is sporting a broken wrist -- notes Mike can definitely act, too ... which actually makes him a better director. Watch the clip all the way through to hear why.