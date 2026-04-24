Helena Bonham Carter Drops Out of 'White Lotus' Days After Filming Begins

Big changes with "The White Lotus" only days into filming ... Helena Bonham Carter is OUT!!!

TMZ has confirmed Helena's departure from the show, which just started filming about a week ago in France, and her role will be rewritten and recast.

In a statement, a rep for HBO tells TMZ ... "With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set."

"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."