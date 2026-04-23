'Clueless' Series Scrapped at Peacock, But Project Not Dead

It's another sad day for '90s kids. Just like the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot, the new "Clueless" series has been canned ... but there is light at the end of the tunnel for Cher.

Insiders tell TMZ ... Peacock has decided not to move forward with development of the series based on the beloved 1990s flick starring Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and the late Brittany Murphy.

But, we hear that does not mean the series is dead -- it will continue to be developed while it's shopped around by CBS Studios -- the IP being a Paramount property. Silverstone was attached to reprise her iconic character, Cher.

The series was announced at Peacock in April 2025 ... and for the moment, we're clueless as to why the streamer is scrapping it.